‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF on global economy

London: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a tough 2023 as it cut growth predictions and forecast economic contraction in a third of the world, media reports said.

“The worst is yet to come”, the global financial institution’s World Economic Outlook report said, Sky News reported.

“For many people, 2023 will feel like a recession”, it said.

A downward revision of the global growth rate for 2023, from the amount the IMF said it expected in July, has been made in the report, Sky News reported.

Now, 2.7 per cent growth is expected next year. It’s down from the 6 per cent growth experienced last year and the 3.2 per cent growth forecast for this year.