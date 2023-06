This is the moment to invest in India: PM Modi tells US business community

The Prime Minister said on Friday that this was the clear message from the technology handshake event at the White House earlier in the day in which he and President Joe Biden met leading CEOs from the US and India, which included Google's SundarPichai, Microsoft's SatyaNadella, OpenAI's Sam Alt (of ChatGPT fame), FMC Corporation's Mark Douglas on the American side, and Reliance's MukeshAmbani and Mahindra's Anand Mahindra.

The event sent a clear message to the companies, the businesses, the manufacturers, the innovators of both countries, and that message is: "This is the moment. This is the moment. The governments of India and America have done the groundwork for you all. You know, like you plough the field, we've done that. And whatever else is needed further we will keep doing it for you all. However, it is now your responsibility to wholeheartedly play, wholeheartedly thrive."