This war has to have an end: South Africa’s President tells Putin

St Petersburg: South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that the war in Ukraine has to end, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

“This war has to have an end... It must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday in St Petersburg at the 18th-century Konstantinovsky Palace. He added his delegation, consisting of seven African leaders, “came with a very clear message: that this war has to be ended”.

Ramaphosa arrived in St Petersburg on Saturday in the Russian Federation for the continuation of the African Peace Mission to the Ukraine and Russia conflict.