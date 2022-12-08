Threat of nuke war rising, says Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the threat of a nuclear war was rising, but insisted Moscow had not “gone mad” and would not use its nuclear weapons first.

Speaking at Russia’s annual human rights council meeting, he also said the war in Ukraine could be a “lengthy process”, the BBC reported.

“Such a threat is growing, it would be wrong to hide it,” Putin warned while talking about the prospect of nuclear war via video link from Moscow.

But he asserted that Russia would “under no circumstances” use the weapons first, and would not threaten anyone with its nuclear arsenal.