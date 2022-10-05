Three scientists share 2022 Nobel Chemistry Prize

"This year's Prize in Chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route," said Johan Aqvist, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.



"I can hardly breathe!" Bertozzi said in the onsite telephone interview of her reactions. Of hearing the news in the middle of the night, she said, "a shock is an understatement!"