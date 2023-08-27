Three US Marines killed, several injured after aircraft crashes during military exercise in Australia

Darwin, Aug 27: Three US Marines were killed and several others injured after an Osprey aircraft crashed during military exercises in Australia, CNN reported on Sunday citing officials.

There were 23 Marines on board the MV-22B Osprey aircraft. Three personnel died while five others have been transferred to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition, the Marine Rotational Force — Darwin said in a statement on Sunday.

The incident on Melville Island in Australia took place at 9:30 am (local time).

“The Marines aboard the aircraft were flying in support of Exercise Predators Run. Recovery efforts are ongoing,” CNN quoted the statement, adding “the cause of the incident is under investigation.”

Earlier, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said some of the other Marines were being treated at the scene.

“We are working incredibly hard and as fast as we can to make sure we can get people to treatment,” CNN quoted Fyles as saying.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the crash as a "regrettable incident", ABC News reported.

"Our focus as a government and as the Department of Defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time," ABC News quoted Albanese as saying.