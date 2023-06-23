Times Square displays banner welcoming PM Modi on his maiden State visit to US

New York, June 22: A banner welcoming PM Modi on his maiden State visit to the US was displayed at Times Square in New York on Wednesday (local time).
The billboard depicted PM Modi standing together with US President Joe Biden, with a scrolling message, "Indian-American community welcomes honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a historic State visit to the USA."
Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment hub, and neighbourhood in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.
Meanwhile, a banner was also flown in Boston skieS welcoming PM Modi with a message, "Welcome PM Modi on your historic State visit to the USA.
Welcoming Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi from the Boston skies! @FIANewEngland and members of the diaspora sending a special message of welcome on the #HistoricStateVisit2023," tweeted the Consulate General of India, New York.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Nasdaq billboards donned PM Modi's pictures and messages welcoming him to a historic State visit to the US.