Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

Performing exercise later in the day can result in better control of blood sugar levels as well as improve insulin sensitivity, the study showed.

“The combination of aerobic exercise and weightlifting is likely better than either alone. Exercise in the afternoon might work better than exercise in the morning for glucose control, and exercise after a meal may help slightly more than before a meal,” Malin said.

According to Malin, exercise can be considered a first-line therapy.

“I'm one of those individuals who subscribe to that notion, and in that way, I think of exercise as a drug,” Malin said.

“Together, this idea of exercise timing and type is important because it helps medical professionals more accurately recommend exercise prescriptions to combat high blood glucose,” he added.