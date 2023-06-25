‘Titan submersible’s hull was apparently made of expired carbon fiber’

Travel Weekly’s editor in chief, Arnie Weissmann, wrote in a series of articles that he was due to board the Titan submersible for an expedition to the Titanic in May but the trip was stopped by weather.

“Only one thing concerned me: He (Rush) said he had gotten the carbon fiber used to make the Titan at a big discount from Boeing because it was past its shelf-life for use in airplanes,” Weissmann wrote in one of his columns in Travel Weekly.