Titanic wreckage: Missing tourist sub might have only 70 hrs of oxygen left: Report

Washington, June 20: A tourist submarine that went missing on June 18 during a dive to the Titanic's wreckage in the Atlantic with five people on board, has only about 70 hours of oxygen left, with a massive search and rescue operation currently underway, a media report said citing a top US Coast Guard official as saying.

Addressing the media on Monday, Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said: "We anticipate there is somewhere between 70 and the full 96 hours available at this point," reports the BBC.

He also said that two aircraft, a submarine and sonar buoys were involved in the search for the vessel but noted the area in which the search is taking place was "remote", making operations difficult.

Rear Adm Mauger said the rescue teams were "taking this personally" and were doing everything they could to bring those on board "home safe".

The missing vessel is believed to be tour firm OceanGate's Titan submersible, a truck-sized sub that holds five people and usually dives with a four-day emergency supply of oxygen.

Tickets cost $250,000 for an eight-day trip including dives to the wreck at a depth of 3,800m.