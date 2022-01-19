Tonga volcano relief efforts face challenges: UN

They said the casualty toll remained at three dead and an unknown number of people injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Need assessments by the Tongan authorities are ongoing and should provide a better estimate of what is required of the international community," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "We are on standby with teams and emergency supplies, and stocks in Tonga are being readied for distribution once humanitarian needs are identified."