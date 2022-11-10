Top US Gen estimates 200K military casualties on both sides in Ukraine war

General Milley, who serves as US President Joe Biden’s most senior military adviser, added that for any talks to be successful, both Russia and Ukraine would have to reach a “mutual recognition” that a wartime victory “is maybe not achievable through military means, and therefore you need to turn to other means”.

He added that the scale of the casualties could convince both Moscow and Kiev of the need to negotiate over the coming winter months, when fighting may slow due to freezing conditions.

“You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded... Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side,” the BBC quoted General Milley as saying.

“There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” he said.

While Moscow’s latest update in September said that just 5,937 troops had been killed since the start of the war, Ukraine has largely refrained from giving casualty figures.

In August, the armed forces’ commander-in-chief, Valeriy Zaluzhniy, was quoted in Ukrainian media saying 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died so far.