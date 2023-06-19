Top US Senators, lawmakers ‘excited, eager’ to welcome PM Modi

New York: Prominent American senators and Congressmen have said they are "excited" and "eager" to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, and look forward to him addressing a Joint Meeting of Congress on Thursday.

In a series of video messages posted on Twitter, the lawmakers said that the official state visit by the Indian leader heralds a significant moment in bilateral ties.

"I would like to join the vibrant and important Indian community in my home state in saying welcome to Washington D.C, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister's state visit is a significant moment in the India-US relationship," New Jersey Senator and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez said.

"I am excited to welcome Prime Minister Modi... The US-India relationship is one of the most important in the world. We are looking forward to hearing Prime Minister Modi address the joint session of Congress," Buddy Carter, serving in Georgia's 1st Congressional District, said in his video message.