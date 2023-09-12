Trudeau finally departs for Canada after technical snag of his plane resolved

Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a post on X said, "On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and my colleagues in government, I was at the airport today to thank Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada for his presence at the G20 Summit and wished him and his entourage a safe trip back home."

Prime Minister Trudeau was stuck in Delhi due to a technical glitch that occurred on September 10, coinciding with the conclusion of the G20 Summit. He had arrived in India on Friday evening to participate in the G20 Summit, which was hosted by India this year.