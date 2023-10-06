Trudeau Govt faces flak for not disclosing entire cost of Montana trip during Easter

Conservative member Michelle Rempel Garner raised a point of privilege in the House of Commons on Thursday, terming the failure to include the costs incurred by the RCMP in the government's answer to an MP's question on the issue misled the MPs and the House of Commons, the CBC reported.

"The whole point of me raising this point of privilege is to show just how hard it is to get accurate information about the government," she said.

CBC News has reported that Trudeau's weekend vacation cost Canadian taxpayers nearly a quarter of a million dollars -- over ten times far more than the sum revealed to the Parliament earlier.