Trudeau's India allegation based on 'shared intelligence from Five Eyes': US ambassador

Ottawa: US Ambassador to Canada David Cohen has said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation against India was based on "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners," the media reported.
"There was shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners that helped lead Canada to making the statements that the Prime Minister Trudeau made," Cohen said in an exclusive interview to CTV.
The Canadian government has collected "human and signal intelligence" involving Indian officials, including Indian diplomats present in Canada linking them to killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the media reported.
"Based on a month-long investigation into Nijjar's death, the Canadian government had amassed both human and signals intelligence which includes communications involving Indian officials themselves, including Indian diplomats present in Canada," public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported quoting government sources.