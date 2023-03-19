Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday

The case in question is one of several cases in which the 76-year-old is currently being investigated, although he has not yet been charged in any and denies wrongdoing in each, the BBC reported.

The case progressed earlier this month when Trump was invited to testify to a grand jury, which experts said indicated he could soon face criminal charges.

His lawyer, however, said there had been no communication from law enforcement (regarding the arrest), and the former president’s post was based on media reports, the BBC reported.