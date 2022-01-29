Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback

The probes, which are unfolding in multiple jurisdictions and consider everything from potential fraud and election interference to the role he played in the January 6 insurrection, represent the most serious legal threat Trump has faced in decades of an often litigious public life.

They're intensifying as a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found Trump's iron grip on the GOP may be starting to loosen.

His popularity among Republicans is declining somewhat, with 71 percent saying they have a favorable opinion of Trump compared with 78 percent in a September 2020 AP-NORC/USAFacts poll.