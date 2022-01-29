Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback
Conroe (US): As he prepared to tee off at one of his Florida golf courses, a fellow player introduced Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.
The quip a moment of levity on the links captured on shaky cellphone video was a reminder that the former president often has another presidential run on his mind.
But the declaration belied the growing challenges he's confronting as a series of complex legal investigations ensnare Trump, his family and many associates.
The probes, which are unfolding in multiple jurisdictions and consider everything from potential fraud and election interference to the role he played in the January 6 insurrection, represent the most serious legal threat Trump has faced in decades of an often litigious public life.
They're intensifying as a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found Trump's iron grip on the GOP may be starting to loosen.
His popularity among Republicans is declining somewhat, with 71 percent saying they have a favorable opinion of Trump compared with 78 percent in a September 2020 AP-NORC/USAFacts poll.
But the new poll shows only a narrow majority of Republicans 56 percent want him to run for president in 2024. The poll found that 44 percent of Republicans do not want Trump to run.
Despite the legal and political headwinds, those around Trump describe him as unbothered, emboldened by a sense of invincibility that has allowed him to recover from devastating turns, including two impeachments, that would have ended the careers of other politicians. He's powering ahead and continuing to tease a comeback run for president.
He's in great spirits, said Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor and Trump ally who met with the former president this week.
Trump huddled with top aides in Florida this week as he plots a midterm strategy that could serve as a springboard for future efforts. He'll hold another campaign-style rally in Texas on Saturday ahead of the state's March 1 elections that formally kick off the midterm primary season.
Representatives for Trump did not respond to requests for comment on the investigations or polling. In interviews and appearances, mostly on right-wing media outlets, he often boasts of his endorsement record as he aims to reward candidates who pledge loyalty to his vision of the party and parrot his election lies.
But his effort to freeze the field of Republicans eyeing the 2024 field has been uneven. Some, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have so far refused to demur, making speeches and travelling to key states that suggest they are strongly considering campaigns.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also seen as another contender for the nomination and drew attention recently when he said that one of his biggest regrets as governor was not pushing back when Trump urged Americans to stay home in the early days of the COVID pandemic to stop the virus's spread.
As Trump tries to move forward, so do the legal cases against him. (AP)