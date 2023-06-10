Trump indicted with 37 charges in classified documents case

Washington: The US Justice Department has charged former President Donald Trump with 37 counts in connection with his handling of classified documents from his presidency that he carried with him while leaving the White House at the end of his term in January 2021, according to an indictment unsealed.

The department plans to seek a "speedy trial" of the case. Trump is the first former American President to face federal charges. He has been indicted by New York state in a case of paying hush money to an adult film star.

The charges include willful retention of national defence information that ranges from the country's nuclear weapons to attack plans for foreign countries, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or a record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, a scheme to conceal, and making false statements and representations.

Walter Nauta, Trump's valet, is co-accused in some of these charges and the sole accused in the 38th, that is, making false statements and representations. The 49-page indictment details the former President's "reckless" treatment of classified documents — he showed them to people without the necessary security clearance on two occasions, and his attempts to withhold them from FBI investigators despite grand jury subpoenas.

“The men and women of the United States intelligence community in our Armed Forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people. Our laws that protect National Defense Information are critical to the safety and security of the United States. And they must be enforced,” said Jack Smith, the Justice Department's special counsel for this case.