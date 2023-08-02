Trump receives setback in campaign trail for Republican primaries

For Trump, who has emerged triumphant in his 2024 Republican run up to the primaries by upping the ante against potential rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in several debates, the Georgia indictment has come as a rude shock.

The Fulton County Judge Robert C.I. McBurney appears to have put a brake on Trump's campaign trail when he chided his lawyers for unnecessary and unfounded legal filing ahead of indictment charges expected sometime in Mid-August, media reports said.