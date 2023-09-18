Turkey carries out airstrikes against PKK targets in Iraq

The air operations, conducted on Wednesday and Friday, targeted PKK hideouts in the Gara region, destroying a total of 31 targets, and “neutralising” senior group members, according to a statement from the Ministry released on Saturday.

The targets included caves, shelters, and caches used by the PKK members, the Ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralised” in their statements to imply the “terrorists” in question surrendered or were killed or captured, Xinhua news agency reported.