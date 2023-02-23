Turkey launches salary support scheme, bans layoffs in earthquake zone

Ankara: Turkey has launched a temporary salary support scheme and banned job cuts in southern provinces hit by the devastating February 6 earthquakes that killed over 42,000 people in the country as well as in Neighbouring Syria, an official gazette said.

The government will provide salary support for employers in provinces under the state of emergency to partially cover the wages of their workers.

Employers will be able to benefit from the allowance if their workplaces are “heavily or moderately damaged”.

In addition, the government also banned layoffs in the earthquake zone, except for reasons of not complying with the rules of morality and goodwill, closure of the workplace, and expiry of the employment contract, said the report.

The move aims to safeguard workers and businesses in the region from the economic impact of the devastating earthquakes.