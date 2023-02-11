Turkey quake victims struggle to survive as poor weather conditions hinder rescue efforts

On Tuesday, four members of a family were rescued from a collapsed building. In a video released by the White Helmets, the crowd can be heard cheering as each child was pulled out alive.

These hopeful moments punctuate the many silent searches which have ended in the recovery of a body. With each hour that passes, hopes for further rescues are diminishing.

Delays in international aid and assistance due to closed borders and roads destroyed by the tremors have compounded the challenges.