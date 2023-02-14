Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 37,000

Ankara/Damascus: The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 mounted to over 37,000, the media reported.

The devastating 7.8 magnitude quake toppled thousands of buildings and killed more than 37,000, Turkish and Syrian officials were quoted as saying by ABC news.

Relief Aids continue to pour in the affected countries from various quarters.

According to Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), 99 countries have offered assistance so far and seven more countries are expected to send rescue teams, Anadolu News Agency reported.