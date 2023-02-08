Turkey-Syria toll reaches 9,638, rescue efforts becoming 'harder'

He will also go to Pazarcik, epicentre of Monday's quake.



In Syria, at least 2,530 people have died in both government-controlled areas and rebel-held regions, while nearly 4,000 others were injured.



Aid agencies and rescue workers say the death toll is likely to increase further with many people still trapped under the rubble.



Meanwhile, rescue workers have not been able to access all the disaster areas as a cold and wet weather system is moving through the quake-hit region in the two countries, plunging temperatures below freezing.



Temperatures are already bitterly low, but are forecast to fall several degrees below zero on Wednesday.



Scattered showers and snow in the region are expected to continue, putting the lives of those trapped underneath the rubble, who have already gone days without food and water, at risk of hypothermia, reports CNN.



The World Health Organization has also warned that the death toll in the two countries could end up surpassing 20,000.



The earthquake-stricken region in Turkey is also home to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees who have fled the civil war in their homeland.



The devastating 7.8 tremor struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4.17 a.m. on Monday morning, which was followed by a 6.4-magnitude temblor a few minutes later in Gaziantep province.



The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude quake was 23 km east of Nurdagi in Gaziantep, at a depth of 24.1 km.



At around 1.30 p.m, a third 7.5-magnitude tremor hit Kahramanmaras, which officials said was "not an aftershock".



Turkey's southern province of Hatay and Syria's northern Aleppo city suffered the biggest casualties, while Lebanon, Israel and Cyprus also felt the tremor.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency on Tuesday in the 10 provinces.



Turkey is also observing a seven-day period of national mourning.

