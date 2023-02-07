Turkey-Syria quake toll crosses 5,000, rescuers race to find more survivors

Ankara/Damascus: Amid harsh weather conditions, rescuers in Turkey and Syria were racing against time to find more survivors believed to be trapped under debris as the death toll from the devastating 7.8-magnitude quake crossed 5,000 on Tuesday.

In a televised address to the nation, Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said the number of overall deaths in the country as a result of Monday's quake currently stood at 3,419, while at least 20,534 people have been injured, reports CNN.

In a separate briefing, an official from the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Orhan Tatar said that some 11,000 buildings were damaged and added that nearly 25,000 emergency responders are currently working at the affected areas.

Rescuers are using at least 10 ships and 54 aircraft to transport the wounded and help with search operations.