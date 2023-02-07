Turkey-Syria quake toll surges to 4,940, search & rescue underway

In Syria, the death toll increased to 1,559 in areas controlled by the government and by the opposition, officials said, adding that at least 3,548 people were injured.



Meanwhile, aid planes from Iran and Iraq have arrived at Damascus International Airport.



The Iraqi planes carried about 70 tonns of food, medical supplies and blankets, among other emergency supplies, the BBC quoted Syrian state media SANA as saying in a report.



These were delivered early Tuesday morning, the report added.



The devastating 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4.17 a.m. on Monday morning, which was followed by a 6.4-magnitude temblor a few minutes later in Gaziantep province.



The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude quake was 23 km east of Nurdagi in Gaziantep, at a depth of 24.1 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



At around 1.30 p.m, a third 7.5-magnitude tremor hit Kahramanmaras, which officials said was "not an aftershock".



There were more than 60 aftershocks recorded throughout the day.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the toll may rise dramatically as search and rescue operations are still continuing in both the countries, the BBC reported.



Monday's quake is believed to be the strongest to hit Turkey since 1939, when a tremor of the same magnitude killed 30,000 people in Erzincan province, according to the USGS.



Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare, with fewer than five occurring each year on average, anywhere in the world, it said.



Seven quakes with magnitude 7.0 or greater have struck Turkey in the past 25 years, but Monday's is the most powerful.



The earthquake was powerful enough to be felt as far away as Cyprus, Lebanon and Israel.

