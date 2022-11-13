Turkey works on ‘peace corridor’ between Ukraine, Russia: Erdogan

Ankara: Turkey is trying to open a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine although the West, particularly the US, provokes Moscow, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“The West, especially the US, is attacking Russia almost without limits. Against all this, of course, Russia is putting up resistance,” the semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying on Saturday.

Ankara has been working on the establishment of “a peace corridor” in the same way that it had made it possible for the grain corridor from Ukraine to resume, the President told reporters onboard a flight from Uzbekistan to Turkey.