Turkish jets target Kurdish positions in Iraq, Syria

The operations in northern Iraq were aimed against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq, and the People’s Protection Units, or YPG in Syria. The targets struck included shelters, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, bases and training camps, the ministry said.

The YPG is a close U.S. ally against IS but is seen by Ankara as a terrorist group because of its ties to Turkey’s Kurdish rebels.

The strikes aimed to eliminate terrorist attacks against our people and security forces from the north of Iraq and Syria and to ensure our border security, the ministry statement read.