Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Elon Musk

Detroit, May 13:Elon Musk said Friday that his plan to buy Twitter is temporarily on hold as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of turmoil over the proposed USD 44 billion acquisition.
Musk has been vocal about his desire to clean up Twitter's problem with spam bots that mimic real people and appeared to question whether the company was underreporting them.
Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users, Musk said, indicating he's skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts is that low.
It wasn't clear whether the issue could scuttle the deal. Musk later tweeted that he's still committed to acquisition.
Neither Twitter nor Musk responded Friday to requests for comment. The problem of fake accounts on Twitter is not a secret. AP