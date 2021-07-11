Twitter names Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India

New Delhi, Jul 11: Twitter has named Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer for India, according to the company's website.

The US-based company has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel -- chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users. All the three personnel have to be residents in India.

As per the information updated on Twitter's website, Vinay Prakash is the Resident Grievance Officer (RGO). Users can contact him using an email ID listed on the page.