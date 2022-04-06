Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button

Washington: Twitter has tweeted that it is indeed working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages, although it says the project has nothing to do with the fact that edit-function fan Elon Musk was just revealed as the company’s largest shareholder and now sits on its board.
Twitter on Tuesday said it will test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue, in the coming months. It said the test would help it learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.
So it may be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do. Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill declined to say whether an edit feature might be rolled out for all users.
Many Twitter users - among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald’s corporate account - have long begged for an edit button. The company itself recently teased users with an April Fool’s Day tweet saying we are working on an edit button .
The official Twitter account said Tuesday that the April 1 tweet wasn’t a joke and that it has been working on it since last year.
Twitter also said it didn’t get the idea from a Twitter poll launched by Tesla CEO Musk Monday evening. Musk, himself a Twitter power user, asked followers if they wanted an edit button, cheekily misspelling yes as yse and no as on. More than 4 million people had voted as of Tuesday evening. AP