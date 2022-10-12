Two die of 'rodent plague' in Tibet; China warns residents to stay at home

Reached for comment, staff at Tsona county's Public Office also confirmed one death but declined to provide further details of the plague's spread or the numbers of people now infected.



"We have been able to contain the rodent plague for now, so if anyone wants to travel to Tsona county they just need to follow the protocols already established to stop the spread of COVID," the staff member said, also speaking on condition of anonymity, RFA reported.



Authorities in China's Inner Mongolia in April issued a rodent plague warning in the region's Baotou city, warning residents to keep away from mice and other wild animals, after finding a dead mouse in Baotou, according to an April 3 report in the official Global Times.