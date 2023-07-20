Two killed in Auckland shooting, gunman dead, hours before FIFA Women’s WC opening game

The incident came just 12 hours before the opening game of the Women’s FIFA World Cup.

The gunman entered the construction site on Lower Queen Street, near a main train station and ferry terminal, as well as hotels and a popular mall, at around 7:30 am (local time) and started firing shots as he made his way up through the building, the police said.

The gunman has also been killed, the police said.

“Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage, we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased,” the New Zealand Police said on Twitter.