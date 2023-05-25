UAE-India partnership a driver for economic growth: Al Marri

New Delhi: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy participated in a session titled "Is Minilateralism the Future of Global Trade?" as part of the annual Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference 2023 held in New Delhi on May 24 and 25.

The session was attended by Sanjeev Bajaj, President of CII; Chandragit Banerjee, Director-General of CII; and a number of UAE and Indian companies, global investors and businessmen. The session discussed an array of topics including the latest economic policies in global trade and the importance of regional and trade agreements in enhancing the future of global trade. In addition, it took a closer look at the methods adopted by free trade agreements to transform global value chains, apart from the means to enhance and facilitate market reach for importers and exporters.

Al-Marri said, "The UAE-India partnership is a driver for economic growth that creates trade and investment opportunities for over 3.8 billion people. Our solid economic partnership contributes to the vitality of trade and investment flows in South Asia and through it towards regional and global markets."