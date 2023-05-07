UAE, India to celebrate one year of CEPA with special event

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Economy is hosting a special event to mark the first anniversary of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center on May 8.

The event, called CEPA Beyond Trade, will showcase the positive impact of the agreement on commercial and cultural exchange between the two countries over the past 12 months.

CEPA Beyond Trade will include panel discussions with industry leaders from both the UAE and India, who will discuss the main successes of the partnership to date and explore how the two sides are collaborating in areas such as food, fashion, and the arts. The event will also feature a street food festival, a fashion display, and live entertainment.