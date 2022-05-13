UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

The ministry announced a 40-day period of mourning and suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector for three days beginning Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE, the official WAM news agency said in a statement.