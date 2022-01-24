UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi

The attack on Abu Dhabi, after another last week killed three people and wounded six, further escalates tensions across the Persian Gulf as Yemen's yearslong civil war grinds on.

That war, pitting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition, has become a regional conflict as negotiations continue over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The collapse of the accord has sparked years of attacks across the region.

The state-run WAM news agency said that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Emirates is ready and ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks, WAM quoted the UAE Defense Ministry as saying.