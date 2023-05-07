UAE welcomes initiation of talks between Sudanese Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the start of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) commended the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and their efforts to ensure the dialogue succeeds, stressing the importance of reaching a consensus to end the crisis between parties and avoid further suffering for the Sudanese people.