UK fast-tracks law for quicker sanctions

London, Mar 5: The UK government is in the process of fast-tracking laws to make it easier to execute sanctions against Russian oligarchs, most of whom are known to have close links with President Vladimir Putin.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday vowed to ramp up pressure on rich elites who try to launder money through the UK.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed that emergency legislation will be introduced in Parliament next week to allow the government to move faster and harder in sanctioning oligarchs and businesses associated with the Putin regime.
The UK has led the way with our toughest ever sanctions package against Putin's regime and we're bolstering this with new powers in our arsenal to go further and faster, said Johnson.
We will ramp up pressure on criminal elites trying to launder money on UK soil and close the net on corruption, he said.