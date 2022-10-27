UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to arrive in India

New Delhi: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in India on Friday for his first official trip to the country during which he will meet his Indian counterpart and discuss strengthening UK-India ties.

Cleverly will first pay his respects to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008.

On Saturday, Cleverly will travel to Delhi wherte he will speak at the special meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee. He is expected to call on countries to work together to fight online terrorism, including global terror recruitment campaigns and live streaming of attacks.