UK invites India’s young women to be High Commissioner for a day

London: To mark the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, the British High Commission is offering young Indian women a chance to spend a day as one of the UK’s top diplomats.

The annual ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition, with focus on Sustainable Development Goals, will provide an opportunity to Indian women, aged 18 to 23, to share their strengths with the world, the British High Commission in New Delhi announced on Friday. "The Sustainable Development Goals push for a better planet for everyone, everywhere; just as India is doing with its G20 Presidency. I’m always amazed by the talent spread across this country and have no doubt that India’s brilliant youth will lead the drive for a better future in the years to come," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said. In a statement, Ellis said that the full potential of the world’s youth to solve the world’s biggest challenges cannot be achieved without girls and women.

"The International Day of the Girl Child is an important moment to include and inspire. I’m looking forward to seeing numerous fantastic entries," he added.