UK issues red weather warning over storm Eunice

The warning was issued after storm Dudley had left thousands of people in England without power and all trains cancelled in Scotland on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The red warning, the highest level, covers Britain's southwest coastal areas, where the most significant gusts in exposed areas could be in excess of 90 mph from early Friday morning, said the Met Office. Met Office meteorologist Frank Saunders said the red warning indicated "a significant danger to life" as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris.