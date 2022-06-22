UK on alert as polio virus detected in London sewage

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said investigations are underway after several closely-related viruses were found in sewage samples taken between February and May.

The virus has continued to evolve and is now classified as a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2), which on rare occasions can cause serious illness, such as paralysis, in people who are not fully vaccinated.

The discovery is cause for concern as the last case of wild polio contracted in the UK was confirmed in 1984 and the UK was declared polio-free in 2003.

Vaccine-derived poliovirus is rare and the risk to the public overall is extremely low, said Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA.

Vaccine-derived poliovirus has the potential to spread, particularly in communities where vaccine uptake is lower. On rare occasions it can cause paralysis in people who are not fully vaccinated so if you or your child are not up to date with your polio vaccinations it's important you contact your GP, she said.