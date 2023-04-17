UK Parliament watchdog opens investigation into PM Rishi

The Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, opened an investigation into the Prime Minister on Thursday last week, an update on the Commissioner's website said, The Guardian reported. The entry says only that it relates to paragraph six of the updated code of conduct for MPs, which states they "must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the house or its committees".

Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is listed as a shareholder in Koru Kids, which is among six private childcare providers likely to benefit from a pilot scheme proposed in last month's budget to incentivise people to become childminders, with 1,200 pounds offered to those who train through the agency, The Guardian reported.