UK PM Johnson orders probe into lawmaker’s ‘Muslimness’ claim

Chief Tory Whip Mark Spencer said over the weekend that he was the whip in question and described Ghani’s allegations as “completely false”.

On Monday, Downing Street confirmed that Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to carry out an inquiry into the allegations.

“At the time these allegations were first made, the prime minister recommended to her that she make a formal complaint to CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters). She did not take up this offer,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened. As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously,” the spokesperson said.