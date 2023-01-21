UK PM Rishi Sunak fined by police again - this time for not wearing seatbelt

London, Jan 21: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined 100 pounds for not wearing a seatbelt in a car - the second time he has been fined for breaking rules while in government, media reports said.

The incident occurred while he was filming a video, to promote the government’s latest round of “levelling up” spending, in Lancashire, during a trip across the north of England, the BBC reported. The video was posted on Sunak’s Instagram account.