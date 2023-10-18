UK PM Sunak, Akshata Murty host Mumbai slum-kids at 10 Downing Street

Mumbai: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted a group of 16 underprivileged children from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Rajasthan at their official residence 10 Downing Street in London, an official said here on Wednesday.

The visiting children from India also met the Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, the wife of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward, the youngest sibling of King Charles III.

The group of excited kids included ten from Mumbai slums, four from Yadgir in Karnataka and two girls from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, who were taken for the UK tour by Mumbai NGO, Oscar Foundation, a community-based Sports For Development (S4D) organisation.

In a lively interaction with the Sunak couple, the children shared their life experiences, passion for football, commitment to education, and gender equality.