UK researchers develop new tool to reduce stroke risk

London: UK researchers have developed a new way of identifying patients at risk of an irregular heartbeat, known as atrial fibrillation, that can raise odds of having a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke by up to five times.

The team from the University of East Anglia found four specific factors that can predict which patients will have atrial fibrillation.

These include older age, higher diastolic blood pressure and problems with both the coordination and function of the upper left chamber of the heart.

The team created an easy tool for doctors to use in practice to identify those at high risk, which will help diagnose and treat more patients, reducing their risk of future strokes.