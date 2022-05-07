Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Officials urged residents numbed by more than 10 weeks of war to heed air raid warnings.

These symbolic dates are to the Russian aggressor like red to a bull, Ukraine’s first deputy interior minister, Yevhen Yenin, said.

While the entire civilised world remembers the victims of terrible wars on these days, the Russian Federation wants parades and is preparing to dance over bones in Mariupol.

The most intense fighting in recent days has befallen eastern Ukraine, where the two sides are entrenched in a fierce race to capture territory not under their control.